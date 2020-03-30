Prince Charles is out of isolation after contracting coronavirus

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to the London Transport museum in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is out of isolation and in good health after contracting coronavirus.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a royal source told CNN.

A self-isolation period of seven days is in accordance with government and medical guidelines in the UK. Charles, 71, self-isolated at his residence in Scotland.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, continues to self-isolate because she needs to see if she develops symptoms, according to the source.