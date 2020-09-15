President Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics.
The Tuesday ceremony at the White House is aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship ahead of November’s election.
Trump will host more than 700 guests on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain.
The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Jewish state’s already warming relations with the two countries – and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.
- Tennessee revenues up $115M in August over projections
- Man shot, killed outside Raleigh convenience store
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Sally; Wildfires burn in the West
- California officer uses paper, pencil to help child with non-verbal autism find family
- Officials: $3 million in counterfeit N95 masks from China seized in Chicago