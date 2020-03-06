President Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

US President Donald Trump sign a USD 8 billion emergency funding bill to combat COVID-19, coronavirus, as US Health Secretary Alex Azar looks on in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 6, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

President Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence. But the White House said Friday that he would not go because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

Several hours later, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed the visit would happen.

The legislation that was signed provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments.

The Senate voted Thursday to approve the sweeping package. It passed the House on Wednesday with broad, bipartisan support.

The agreement provides $7.8 billion in appropriations to address the outbreak of coronavirus as well as an authorization for $500 million in mandatory spending to fund a telehealth program in an effort to expand access to health services for seniors for a total of $8.3 billion in all.

Lawmakers have been meeting for days to hammer out a package to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The total funding package that will be allocated by the deal is an amount far higher than the $2.5 billion White House request. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed $8.5 billion to deal with the outbreak.

More than a dozen people have died in the U.S. and over 200 are infected across 18 states.