President Trump declares disaster in Tennessee, gives state federal assistance

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump President Trump speaks to reporters on the topic of Roger Stone, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and 2020 presidential candidates, after signing the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act the Oval office at the White House on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo […]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Donald Trump declared a state of disaster in the state of Tennessee following Tuesday’s tornadoes that left two-dozen people dead and several more injured.

President Trump approved the disaster declaration Thursday for Middle Tennessee to help in storm recovery and cleanup efforts.

The declaration will allow the state to get federal assistance for people affected in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson Counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to FEMA.

President Trump is scheduled to visit areas of Tennessee on Friday.