President: Standardized tests won’t be enforced this school year

College-entrance exam ACT announced Tuesday that students who have already taken the entire exam once will have the option to retake specific sections of the ACT test instead of taking the whole thing over again.

In years past, the end of the year has meant one thing for students: standardized tests.

But, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, schools won’t enforce those tests, President Donald Trump said.

“With many schools closed due to the virus, the Department of Education will not enforce standardized testing requirements, very importantly, for students in elementary through high school for the current year,” Trump said Friday. “They’ve been through a lot. They’ve been going back and forth, schools open, schools not open … We’re not going to be enforcing that.”

The announcement echoes statements from the Department of Education, which detailed the procedure for waiving standardized testing in a news release earlier Friday.

Schools impacted by closures due to the coronavirus can forgo the typically required standardized testing, the release said. Following a “proper request,” the department will grant waivers to states impacted.

“Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn. Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations,” Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement. “Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time. Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment.”

Student loan payments have also been suspended, with interest rates set to zero, in the midst of the pandemic.

The news comes amidst rising coronavirus numbers in the US. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom put all of California on lockdown. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told all non-essential workers to stay home.