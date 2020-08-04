President signs conservation funding law that will aid national parks

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 04: U.S. President Donald Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act during a singing ceremony in the East Room of the White House on August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The new public lands law aims to fix crumbling national park infrastructure and permanently fund The Land and Water Conservation Fund. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a measure Tuesday that will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The legislation signing marks an important political win for Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana, who both hail from conservation-minded states and face tough reelection races this November.

The Great American Outdoors Act passed with bipartisan support, but Trump largely credited Daines and Gardner for its passage.

In addition to funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal program which is aimed at protecting federal public lands and waters, the act also addresses a maintenance backlog on federal public lands, with $9.5 billion in funding over five years.

Trump called the bill a “very big deal from an environmental standpoint” and compared himself to the “legendary conservationist” President Theodore Roosevelt, who, among other environmental efforts, established 230 million acres of public lands during his time in office.

He also called the bill signing “the most significant contribution to our parks” since Roosevelt.

“We are proving that we can protect our treasured environment without bludgeoning our workers and crushing our businesses,” Trump said, before attacking China, Russia and India, countries that he said “pollute with impunity.”

The President also conceded that the modern Republican Party isn’t necessarily associated with conservation but said the party has been “unbelievably active” on that front.