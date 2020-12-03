President of National Civil Rights Museum announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terri Lee Freeman, the president of the National Civil Rights Museum, announced she will resign from the position at the end of February.

In her six-year tenure, Freeman has increased public engagement with the museum and created a space for people from around the world to go to continue open dialogue about issues affecting the world today.

“Terri has brought a new perspective to the museum, one that strengthened the connection with the Memphis community and furthered alliances with global and national entities. It was during Terri’s presidency that the museum became a Smithsonian Affiliate, leveraging the Smithsonian’s renown reputation, resources and expansive network,” Board Chairman Herbert Hilliard said.

“Terri will absolutely be missed. She led the museum during some of our most momentous highs and challenges. With the stellar MLK50 commemoration, Terri incorporated Dr. King’s principals into focused platforms for the museum’s programming asking ‘Where Do We Go from Here?’ And with COVID, she navigated one of the most difficult times in this nation’s history with facilitating the museum’s closing, reopening and resilience to deter a negative impact.”

Freeman also serves on the Community Foundation for Greater Memphis, the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, the Memphis Brand Initiative, the Orpheum Theatre Group, Urban Teachers and the Southeastern Council of Foundations.

In 2020, she was named Memphian of the Year by Memphis Magazine.

Her last day at the museum will be February 3.