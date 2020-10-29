President declares emergency in Mississippi

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump has declared an emergency exists in Mississippi and ordered federal assistance be expedited to aid state, local and tribal efforts to recover from Hurricane Zeta.

The president authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in the state and provide help to save lives and protect property.

A statement on the declaration said the steps were ordered for several Mississippi counties. It said FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources to deal with the emergency caused by Zeta’s passage.