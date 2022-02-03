MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than two thousand Memphians found themselves without power Thursday morning as an ice storm moves across Shelby County.



WREG will provide updates from MLGW’s outage map as they become available.



MLGW customers still without service are encouraged to call the Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500. To report an emergency, such as a down power line or a gas leak, MLGW asks you call (901) 528-4465.

As of 7:45 AM, there are 86 outages reported affecting 2,282 customers.



As of 7:30 AM, there are 47 outages reported affecting 1,415 customers.



WREG will continue to update as power is restored.