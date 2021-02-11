Power outages reported in Arkansas, Tennessee as ice storm moves through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The early morning ice storm has caused power outages across the region.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water at one point reported nearly 2,500 customers were without power. As of 4:30 a.m. that number has declined to 1,700.

For the latest numbers, you can view the latest MLGW map here.

MLGW said it has hundreds of crew members on standy to help in the event of a power outage or emergency. If you lose power, call (901) 544-6500.

In Arkansas, Entergy at one point reported that about 6,000 customers were without power in the area it serves. That number had been rising through the night.

At 5:30 a.m., Entergy reported about 2,000 customers in Mississippi County were without power. Hundreds more are without power in Craighead, Crittenden, Phillips and Poinsett counties.

Entergy customers in Mississippi do not seem to be experiencing any outages as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

If you need to report an emergency such as downed power lines, smoke, fire, or gas leak, call Entergy at 1-800-968-8243.

For the latest information from Entergy Arkansas or Mississippi, click here.

It’s anticipated that the number of power outages could fluctuate as the ice from Thursday’s storm continues to accumulate on trees and power lines, causing the potential for them to fall.