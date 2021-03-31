Power outages, downed trees reported in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department said Wednesday morning’s storms caused some issues for residents.

The law enforcement agency said power was out across the city after a number of power lines went down.

Downed trees were also a problem, with one tree landing on top of an Oxford School District bus at North 9th and Jefferson. WREG’s Quametra Wilborn was told several children were on the bus at the time but has not heard if any of them were hurt.

Trees also blocked several roads including South Lamar and North 9th Street. So far, there have not been any reports of injuries.

