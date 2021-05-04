Post office, highway renamed for Mississippi officers killed on duty

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A government building and a section of highway in a Mississippi city have been officially renamed to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The Daily Leader reports that during a dedication ceremony Monday, a Brookhaven post office was renamed to the Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building and a section of Hwy. 51 was renamed to the Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White Memorial Highway.

The families of the officers were present during the dedication, along with U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and Mississipi state Rep. Becky Currie.

