Portion of Raleigh Road shutdown after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to a deadly shooting on Ridgemont Road at Egypt Central in Raleigh Wednesday night.

They said one male was found dead in a red Pathfinder with gunshot wounds.

One neighbor told WREG that she heard at least 15 gunshots and said it sounded like there was an exchange of gunfire.

The neighbor said she also saw an ambulance arrive on the scene and leave without transporting anyone.

Melissa Moon reporting

Police have not released any suspect information and are urging anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.