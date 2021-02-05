Portion of Highland Street to be renamed in honor of late Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of North Highland Street will be renamed over the weeekend in honor of a Memphis pastor.

On Saturday, Highland Street in front of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church near Sam Cooper Boulevard will be renamed Father Nicholas L. Vieron Street.

Father Vieron helped people across Memphis for 65 years and joined the struggle against inequality back in the 1960s, sharing his faith when the city needed it most after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Father Vieron served the Annunciation in one capacity or another for 65 years, and served as a

priest for over 70. His impact on this Parish was felt by generations, and will continue for

generations more,” said Parish Priest Rev. Father Simon Thomas.

Father Vieron died in September, just two months shy of his 95th birthday.