Poplar Avenue blocked downtown after shots fired near jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities roped off a section of Poplar Avenue in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday after shots were fired near the jail.

According to preliminary information from police, a man was at A1 Bail Bonds around 11:20 a.m. when he learned from an employee that he had a warrant out for his arrest. The man ran to a blue Toyota 4Runner, and was followed by an employee to the parking lot.

Authorities said an employee fired shots at the man before he fled the scene. It was unclear if the man was armed.

The bail bonds employee was detained for questioning.