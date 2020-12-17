Poll: Most Tennessee Republicans say they don’t view Biden as legitimate winner in presidential election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Republicans expressed deep skepticism about the recent presidential election, with only 15% saying they view Joe Biden as the legitimate winner, according to a new Vanderbilt poll.
The results of the survey of 1,007 registered voters in Tennessee conducted between Nov. 18 and Dec. 8 were released Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of +-3.6 percentage points.
“In no other time in recent history have we seen voters so skeptical and dissatisfied with election results,” said John Geer, co-director of the poll.
Seventy percent of Republicans said Biden is trying to “steal the election.”
On the other hand, 70% of Democrats in Tennessee said President Donald Trump is trying to “steal the election.”
Democrats in Tennessee were nearly unanimous in accepting the results, with 95% saying Biden was the winner, and 98% saying the results were counted fairly.
On other issues, 75% of those polled said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, and 80% of respondents said they know someone who had contracted the virus.
