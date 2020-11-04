Police: Woman with past citations accused of aggravated cruelty to animals after dogs die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman visited by Memphis Animal Services mutliple times in the past several weeks was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police report, MAS was investigating a complaint of animal cruelty in the 1800 block of Cedarhurst in Frayser when a dog was discovered dead inside a home. A second dog was “highly emaciated” with several bones showing.

The second dog was removed from the home but later died.

Officers said Tuesday’s visit was the fifth time MAS had been out to the home since August. On two previous visits homeowner Marcia Darling, 57, had been cited.

When questioned by police, Darling said she did own the dogs at one point. She claimed to have accepted the citation to help out someone else.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

It’s unclear why the animals were not removed from the home earlier.