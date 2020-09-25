Police: Woman tried to cover up deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman was accused of trying to cover up a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

“This is how he was sitting. He a beer in his hand, it looked like he just came from the store,” said David Wright.

Wright said his uncle Herman Wright was sitting on his front porch on Preston when someone sprayed their home with bullets Sunday night. The 59-year-old was discovered the next day, shot three times.

“I know he been beefing with someone in the last couple weeks,” said Wright, who called the incident an ambush.

Police said they also believe Herman Wright and another man were fighting and said it possibly was over a woman named Maikesha Sanders. They said she knows who killed him.

Investigators said Sanders initially picked one man out of a photo lineup, but later admitted she had lied to protect someone else. It was a man that told her he was going to hurt Wright and to watch the news.

Investigators said she tried to warn the suspect that police were at her house and even attempted to disable a camera recording her interview.

Sanders was arrested and charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

So far, she is the only one who has been arrested. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.