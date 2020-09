MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a woman who was reportedly abducted overnight along Lamar Avenue.

Authorities said Shanda Sherell is missing after being forced into a white van against her will in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue last night.

Police released a vague description of the suspects saying one was a white male while the other was a black male.

If you see her or know anything that could help police find her, call Memphis police are (901) 545-2677.