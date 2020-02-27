Police: Woman recovering after being kidnapped, forced to jump from car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering this morning after being kidnapped and forced to jump from a car, police said.

The victim told authorities she was inside her Orange Mound home on February 26 when Torry Evans came by and tried to get inside. He knocked on the door for over an hour before finally kicking it in.

He then allegedly grabbed her by her arm and forced her down the stairs saying, “So, you just gonna leave me in the streets homeless with nothing.”

The woman claimed that Evans threatened to hurt her if she tried to run.

According to police, surveillance video showed Evans force the woman into a vehicle.

Another man named Junior Thomas was already in the vehicle at the time, police said.

After getting behind the wheel, Evans reportedly began speeding and running red lights along Pendleton and Park Avenue, all while making threats to kill her.

Scared, the woman said she jumped from the vehicle and ran towards two police officers nearby.

Evans was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Thomas was also taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The victim sustained cuts underneath her arm and road rash on her hip and thigh.