Police: Woman killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was killed in a shooting in Frayser Saturday morning.
Police say officers responded to a vandalism call on Nightingale Drive near Range Line Road at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She did not survive her injuries.
Memphis Police say the suspect, who is a woman, knew the victim. She reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.