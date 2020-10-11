Police: Woman gets shot, crashes her car into gas station sign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot and ended up crashing her car into a gas station sign in Fox Meadows Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at the Valero gas station near Knight Arnold and South Mendenhall at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the victim told officers she had just left the Qmart on South Mendenhall near Winchester. While driving on Mendenhall near Scottsdale, she reportedly noticed a black four-door vehicle pull alongside her. Someone in the black vehicle began firing shots at the victim’s car.

Police say the victim was shot in her right shin. The victim tried to pull into the Valero gas station parking lot, but she lost control of her vehicle, struck the curb and crashed into the Valero sign. Her vehicle then caught on fire.

Memphis Police say she and two other people who had been in the vehicle with her were able to climb out. The victim reportedly saw another friend of hers in the parking lot.

Police say this friend dropped the victim off at Fire Station 35 in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall. The fire department then took her to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police spoke to the other two people who had been in the car with the victim. Both people reportedly told police the same story the victim had told police. Police say one of them added that they had seen two men firing shots at their vehicle.

Memphis Police say officers also spoke to a man who said he was sitting on his back porch when he heard shots being fired on South Mendenhall. That man reportedly told police he saw a black Dodge Challenger firing shots at a silver 4-door sedan. Police say the man told officers both vehicles were driving north on South Mendenhall near Knight Arnold when shots were fired.

Memphis Police did not say if anyone has been taken into custody in regards to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.