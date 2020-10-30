Police: Woman found smoking cigarette after stabbing 73-year-old mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southwest Memphis woman has been charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of her 73-year-old mother.

Police say they arrived at the family’s home on Cimarron Drive October 14 after the victim’s granddaughter called 911.

Investigators say they found Callie Branch covered in stab wounds while her daughter, Crystal Branch, sat smoking a cigarette.

They say Crystal Branch confessed to the crime, telling them, “I stabbed her because she threatened to call the police on me for not taking my medicine.”

Callie Branch died at the hospital October 17.

Crystal Branch’s daughter told WREG that her mother suffers from schizophrenia, and that her grandmother had been trying to get her help.

Neighbors remembered Callie Branch as a lively, kind woman who used to own a beauty shop.

“They used to have like nouveau jerry curls and stuff, and Ms. Callie was the first one to put one in my head,” recalled Keith Partee.

“I’m gonna miss that lady,” said Shantel Perkins.

Crystal Branch is due in court November 24 for a mental evaluation. She’s being held on a $50,000 bond.