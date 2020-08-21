Police: Woman found shot to death at Cordova Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was found shot to death in Cordova.

Officers responded to a scene at 9028 Walnut Grove, the address of a Walgreens. Police say officers found a woman with gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene.

Multiple neighbors came up to our crew and were just shocked to hear what happened, saying they never see gun violence in this area.

Police say the suspect is 5-feet-6-inches tall, has a thin build and was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was reportedly seen in a white GMC SUV.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 9028 Walnut Grove.



Prelim info – a female victim was located and pronounced deceased on the scene.



The suspect is a black male, thin build, 5’6, last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans, in a white GMC SUV. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.