MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was found shot to death in Cordova.
Officers responded to a scene at 9028 Walnut Grove, the address of a Walgreens. Police say officers found a woman with gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene.
Multiple neighbors came up to our crew and were just shocked to hear what happened, saying they never see gun violence in this area.
Police say the suspect is 5-feet-6-inches tall, has a thin build and was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was reportedly seen in a white GMC SUV.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Police: Woman found shot to death at Cordova Walgreens
- Mississippi businessman, convicted sex offender accused of fondling child
- President Trump takes the campaign battle to Biden’s native state
- One person killed in northeast Shelby County crash
- Police: Armed man, woman arrested at West Memphis Walmart