Police: Woman found shot to death at Whitehaven Motel 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was found shot to death at a Motel 6 in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Motel 6 on East Brooks Road near Fontaine Road at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. Memphis Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no word on what may have led to this shooting or who may be responsible. Police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.