Police: Woman found dead on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a woman with no clothes was discovered dead on Lamar Avenue early Thursday morning.

Authorities said they received a call of a person down in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman in the middle of Lamar. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unclear how she died.

A witness told police he saw the woman cross Lamar and then collapse, police said.

All four lanes of traffic were blocked off at Lamar and Old Getwell Road.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.