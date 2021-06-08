Police: Woman dragged by fanny pack during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is under arrest after a woman told police he dragged her by her fanny pack from a moving car while trying to rob her.

Denzel Boyd, 18, was charged with robbery, but has since bonded out of jail.

The victim told police she was walking along Lamar near a Marathon gas station on June 3 when a black Kia pulled in front of her.

She said Boyd reached out of a window and grabbed her fanny pack while it was still around her waist, then started driving off.

The woman said she was dragged until the fanny pack fell off. Inside was $85 cash, the victim’s Cash App card and her iPhone.

She was able to track the iPhone to Boyd’s home where she says she found him sitting on the porch still wearing the same clothes. The vehicle used in the robbery was parked in the driveway.

Police say Boyd and the car were still there when they arrested him the next day.

“It’s false. It’s not true,” said a woman at the home Tuesday.

Investigators say Boyd told them that he had picked the victim up but denied robbing or assaulting her.

He’s next due in court on June 22.