Police: Woman crashes car into tractor-trailer after another driver fires shots at her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman crashed her car into a tractor-trailer after another driver fired shots at her.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at Winchester and South Mendenhall just before 3:30 AM Saturday morning.

The victim reportedly told police someone had fired shots at her, but no one was struck by the gunfire. Soon after, she got into a crash with a tractor-trailer.

At 3:23 am, officers responded to a crash at Winchester and S. Mendenhall. The victim advised shots were fired at her vehicle from a grey Charger, but no one was struck.

Shortly after, the victim was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She was xported critical to ROH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 8, 2020

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.

Memphis Police have not released any suspect information in this case.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.