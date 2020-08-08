MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman crashed her car into a tractor-trailer after another driver fired shots at her.
Officers responded to reports of a crash at Winchester and South Mendenhall just before 3:30 AM Saturday morning.
The victim reportedly told police someone had fired shots at her, but no one was struck by the gunfire. Soon after, she got into a crash with a tractor-trailer.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The incident caused all lanes of traffic to be closed.
Memphis Police have not released any suspect information in this case.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Memphis Police investigating two overnight shoots in North Memphis, Frayser
- Police: Woman crashes car into tractor-trailer after another driver fires shots at her
- Man assaulted, carjacked near Soulsville
- ‘You deserve to be tortured’: Shelby County Schools superintendent receives threatening tweets
- Woman shot in the Cherokee area