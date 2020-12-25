Police: Woman carjacked by men with assault-style weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – WREG has new details on a carjacking we first told you about earlier this week. The victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, spoke with us Thursday about her horrific experience.

“This has made me real paranoid,” she said, “I’ve had trouble sleeping. It’s just been hard.”

The 32-year-old went to a Frayser gas station on Thomas Street around midnight Sunday after getting off work.

“I was taking my cap off the gas tank and I turned around and grabbed the pump,” she said.

Only to find herself staring down the barrel of a gun. Police say it was an assault-style pistol that looks like a rifle.

“He demanded my keys and I threw my hands up and just gave him my keys,” she said, “I was scared for my life because that gun could have went off.”

Police say the man had an accomplice who was also armed with the same type of weapon.

“I call them animals,” the victim said.

And she says she had to watch as both men jumped in her car and sped away.

“I mean, I had everything in the car including my kids’ Christmas gifts, my phone, my purse, all my information in there,” she said.

Police found her car several hours later after the vehicle wrecked near Watkins and Overton Crossing but when officers arrived there was nothing in the car and no sign of the carjackers. That’s why investigators posted pictures of two suspects on social media. The victim hopes the images will lead to arrests and justice.

“Jail time. A lot of time for what they did to me and it also hurt my kids to know that someone pointed a gun in their mother’s face,” she said.

The victim says her insurance will look at her car but she believes it’s totaled.

If you know anything about this carjacking please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.