Police: Woman abducted from East Memphis at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who was reportedly abducted from a East Memphis street at gunpoint.

Police say Bridgette Stafford was abducted from the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue sometime after 3:30 AM Saturday morning.

Police have identified the suspect as Anthony Parks. Police say Parks was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and fired shots during the abduction.

Police describe Stafford as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 135 pounds with “blondish brown hair.” Parks is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall, 180 pounds and wearing all gray clothing.

Parks may be driving a white Dodge Journey.

If you see Stafford or Parks, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.