Police: Woman abducted at gunpoint found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who was abducted at gunpoint Saturday morning has been found safe.

Police say Bridgette Stafford had been abducted from 6500 block of Poplar Avenue sometime after 3:30 AM Saturday morning.

Police had identified the suspect as a man named Anthony Parks.

At around 11 PM Saturday night, Memphis Police reported Stafford had been found safe at the Cascade Hotel in Millington. Police say she had minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Parks has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping as well as drug charges.

Anthony Parks