Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after an early morning shooting.

It happened in the area of Front and Henry Avenue.

Police told WREG the victim was shot in the head and that the shooter reportedly got away in a green vehicle.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.