Police: Victim in deadly triple Binghampton shooting forced to play dead after witnessing suspect shoot other men multiple times in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a triple shooting in Binghampton.

According to police, a man showed up at the Tillman Police Station around 5:30 a.m. on July 13, suffering from a gunshot wound and told police about a disturbance in the 2800 block of Nathan.

When first responders arrived, they found two men – James Brown and James Smith – dead from gunshot wounds on the front porch.

The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Terrell Jones, was arrested on Wednesday.

The surviving victim told investigators that the shooting happened after a group finished playing dice for the evening. Everyone else had left when Jones started shooting.

The victim stated he was shot and had to play dead, hoping Jones wouldn’t kill him after having shot both Brown and Smith multiple times in the head.

Jones reportedly went through everyone’s pockets and then fled the scene. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.