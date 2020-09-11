Police: Vehicle discovered overturned in East Memphis lake with one person inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was discovered overturned in a lake early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to  850 Ridgeway Loop Road, which is near I-240 and Poplar Avenue, and found the vehicle. One person was inside and pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear how long the vehicle was in the lake or if it was an accident or intentional.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

