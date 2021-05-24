Police: Two wanted in afternoon double shooting at Southaven gas station

SOUTHAVEN, Tenn. – Southaven police have released pictures of two men wanted in a double shooting at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 3:15 p.m. at the Valero in the 4000 block of Stateline Road.

Officers said when they got to the scene they learned that the two victims were at Baptist Desoto Hospital.

Police have not said what the shooting was about but said one of the suspects was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a hat. The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and white hat.

They were driving a black Infiniti.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information that can help investigators call the Southaven Police Department at (662)393-8652 or email them at TIPS@southaven.org.