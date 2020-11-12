Police: Two shot in Frayser apartment complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people have been shot at a Frayser apartment complex.

Police responded to a shooting at the Breezy Point Apartments at 2840 Vayu Court. Memphis Police say two victims have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given on scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News