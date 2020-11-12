Police: Two shot in Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people have been shot at a Frayser apartment complex.

Police responded to a shooting at the Breezy Point Apartments at 2840 Vayu Court. Memphis Police say two victims have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2840 Vayu Ct. Two victims were located. Both are listed as critical.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 12, 2020

Police say no suspect information was given on scene.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.