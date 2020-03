MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Binghampton Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene on Pershing Avenue near North Bingham Street.

Both shooting victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was possibly driving a dark-colored Infiniti. Police also say they are currently working to gather more information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.