Police: Two people found dead in Whitehaven home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead inside a Whitehaven home early Thursday morning.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 after two people were found bleeding inside a home in the 5300 block of Santa Monica. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

Share this story

Latest News

More News