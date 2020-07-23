MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead inside a Whitehaven home early Thursday morning.
According to police, a neighbor called 911 after two people were found bleeding inside a home in the 5300 block of Santa Monica. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
At this time, police do not have any suspect information.
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Gulf and Atlantic
- North Carolina woman attacked in bed by rabid fox
- Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
- Portland mayor tear gassed at protest against presence of federal agents
- Police: Two people found dead in Whitehaven home