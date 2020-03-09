Police: Two men accused of forcing their way inside airport area home, robbing man of $400

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested after being accused of forcing their way into a home near the airport.

The victim told Memphis police he was walking into his Kathy Road home when three men pushed him to the ground. They forced their way inside the home and then stole more than $400 from a safe.

Two of the suspects – Don Eddings and Jeremiah Newson – were located a short time later just around the corner on Margot Street.

Both were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.