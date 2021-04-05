Police: Three victims fight back against accused robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked three people in the span of just a couple hours. The first incident happened on Haynes Street around eight Saturday morning while Pat Narrow was having a yard sale.

Police say Marvin Holloway Jr. pulled Narrow inside her home while no one else was around. They say he pinned the 74-year-old down while stealing money and a cell phone from her pockets.

“He kept saying he was going to shoot me,” Narrow said, “But I kind of fought him off and got out the front door.”

Investigators say Holloway also took Narrow’s purse before driving off in a maroon car.

“I’d rather be shot dead than be in that house with him,” Narrow said, “That’s what went through my mind.”

A second incident happened outside an urgent care facility across from Oak Court Mall. Police say Holloway ran up to a man sitting in his car and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t give him his wallet. But that man also fought back when he realized Holloway didn’t actually have a gun.

A third incident happened at about 9 a.m. at an East Memphis home on Cherry Road. Police say Holloway ran up to 77-year-old William Anderson while he was working in his garage. They say Holloway pretended to have a gun under his shirt but Anderson fought him off. Surveillance video captured the tussle.

“Give me your f****** wallet!” you hear the attacker say in the video.

Police say Holloway gave up and took off in that same maroon car.

“I just grew up knowing that you had to take care of yourself,” Anderson said, “And that was my automatic response.”

Holloway was arrested Sunday after police found him driving his maroon car near Raines and Kirby. The 39-year-old is charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

Anderson and Narrow are proud all three victims defended themselves.

“You know, not all old people are helpless,” Narrow said, “I feel a little tougher now.”

Police claim Holloway didn’t say much to investigators but did tell them he had been on Crystal Meth for 15 days.