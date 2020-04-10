Police: Three men arrested after 13-year-old raped in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested after a 13-year-old girl was raped in Whitehaven.

According to police, the victim was lured to the top of a staircase by a man later identified as Allen Dixon. When she got to the top of the stairs, Elijah Johnson grabbed her by the arms while Dixon raped her.

Another teenager told police she heard the victim screaming and started to run to her aid, but was stopped by a man named Eric Hughes. She was eventually able to push past him and that’s when she said she found Dixon and Johnson standing over the victim pulling up their pants.

She grabbed the young girl and ran from the scene.

Dixon and Johnson were charged with aggravated rape, while Hughes was charged with facilitation of aggravated rape.