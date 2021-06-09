Police: Thieves wanted after stealing $1,000 worth of lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a pair of lottery thieves who took racks of tickets from a northeast Memphis business.

One suspect was caught on surveillance video at the All In One gas station on Whitten Road near I-40. The thief ripped two lottery display cases off the counter and ran from the business.

He then jumped into a waiting silver Honda Civic with temporary tags.

Authorities said the tickets were valued at more than $1,000 and at least one person tried to cash some of the winning tickets without luck.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.