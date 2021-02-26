Police: Teen missing after video captures her being forced into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police search for a teenager reportedly abducted early Friday morning.

A City Watch alert was issued for Rashel Khan, 17, who was last seen on surveillance cameras outside her home being forced into a black Honda Accord. Police said it was Khan’s ex-boyfriend Manuro Lopez who made her get in that vehicle and took off.

Khan was described as being 5’5″ and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a red top, a blue denim jacket and black pants with Nike shoes.

Lopez was described as being 5’5″ and 120 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodies and sweat pants. A picture was not released.