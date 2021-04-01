Police: TBI Most Wanted suspect holed up at South Nashville motel, fired shots at US Marshals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A TBI Most Wanted suspect wanted out of Memphis is refusing to come out of a room at a South Nashville motel after firing shots at U.S. Marshals.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Metro police and the Nashville Fire Department, responded around 10 a.m. to a call at the La Quinta Inn on Sidco Drive, right off of Interstate 65 and Harding Place.

Authorities on scene say the U.S. Marshals tracked a wanted fugitive out of Memphis to the motel. The fugitive, identified as 48-year-old Michael Lynn Tucker, is wanted for shooting five people in Memphis, three of them fatally on March 26.

As authorities ordered Tucker to come out of the room, he fired three shots at U.S. Marshals. No officers were hit and authorities are still trying to get Tucker to come out of the room. One person has been detained for questioning, but Metro police say no one inside the motel room is in custody.

Metro police say a SWAT team is also on scene.

Sidco Drive is closed from Harding Place to Powell Avenue.

No additional information was immediately released.