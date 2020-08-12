Police: Suspect pointed gun at employee after stealing from Dollar General store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance pictures from inside a Winchester Avenue Dollar General on Sunday appears to show two men talking on their phones as they leisurely walk through the store.

One is carrying a container of laundry pods but police say they left with a lot more than that. They ended up walking out the back with bins full of cleaning supplies.

Store employees say the parked out back, set off an alarm and pointed a gun at an employee who tried to stop them.

“These crooks today, they don’t care,” said a retired police officer shopping at the store.

He called it a brazen crime and said in his experience if they had a gun, they planned to use it.

“They don’t think about the consequences at all and they are just going to go crazy with it.”

The store employee who confronted the men said when he came out the two men were getting into an older model Mercedes Benz. He said the driver told the passenger to shoot him so he ran back inside.

If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.