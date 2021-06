MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Bluff City’s most popular bars was hit by burglars with an apparent thirst for booze.

Police said three men broke into the Railgarten on Central Avenue and tried to get away with $1,000 worth of liquor.

The suspects were unsuccessful in the attempt as police responded to the burglar alarm and reportedly caught them in the act.

Korry Freeman, Tony Caldwell and Keitheren Westwood were charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.