Police: Suspected shooter sought revenge in gang murder, opened fire on innocent driver paralyzing him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police made an arrest in one of several shootings that occurred this week.

Kevion Mabry was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting near Kansas and Silverage Thursday.

According to court records, he was searching for someone driving a red Infiniti in retaliation for the shooting death of a fellow gang member. When he spotted that kind of car, he opened fire.

The victim inside that vehicle was shot three times and paralyzed. Investigators also stated that the victim had no connection to the shooting that Mabry wanted revenge for.

Both vehicles crashed. Mabry and the victim were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A picture of Mabry was not available at time of posting.