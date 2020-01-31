Police: Suspect wanted after carjacking mom, three children at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released surveillance photos of a suspect they say held a woman and her children at gunpoint and then stole her car.

The incident happened in December, but authorities just released the photos on Thursday.

They said the mother and her three kids were in the 4600 block of Paula Drive when the suspect held them at gunpoint. He then jumped into her 2012 Nissan Armada and took off.

Surveillance video shows two people walking past the house on Paula and then back out of the driveway in a Nissan Armada at a high rate of speed.

WREG spoke with the victim, Patricia Lane, about the carjacking.

"My thing was: 'please don't shoot me in front of my kids and please don't hurt my kids," Lane said. "They wouldn't be able... I'm all that they have. I get really emotional talking about that because I can only imagine what would have happened."

Lane said that just days after the carjacking, her SUV was used in an attempted car theft at a rental lot in Nashville.

That vehicle was eventually recovered, but the suspect has not been located. Lane was able to get her SUV back, but found it trashed inside and out.

"Once I'd seen the inside and all the damages, I broke down crying yesterday," Lane said.

Lane said her oldest child is traumatized by what happened. Since the carjacking, she's now moved and has cameras and an alarm in her home.

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

