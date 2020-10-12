Suspect accused of shooting man over car sale that fell through four years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting that the victim said was due to a car sale that fell through four years ago.

The victim was near the intersection of McLemore Avenue and Willie Mitchell Boulevard on Sunday when he said he was confronted by Zachary Mims.

Mims told the victim he would kill him, then pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. The victim fled the scene and drove to the Regional Medical Center for help.

Authorities said Mims was arrested on Sunday. He reportedly admitted to arguing and shooting the victim. He said afterwards he gave the gun to another person with instructions to get rid of it.

Mims was charged with attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun and employment of a firearm.