Police: Suspect injured after firing shots at officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police early Thursday morning.

Authorities said several officers were in the area of Cranford and Helene patrolling and on the lookout for car prowlers when the driver of a Nissan 350Z drove past them driving recklessly. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but they refused and eventually bailed out of the vehicle in the 4900 block of Quince.

While being chased on foot by at least one officer, the suspect allegedly turned and fired several shots. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect once, authorities said.

The 29-year-old was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. He’s reportedly stable.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.